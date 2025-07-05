GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Boosts Holdings in Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,750 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. owned 0.22% of Hesai Group worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the fourth quarter worth $110,560,000. Robert Bosch GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the fourth quarter worth $105,768,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the fourth quarter worth $14,736,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the fourth quarter worth $9,496,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the fourth quarter worth $9,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Hesai Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.30 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Hesai Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hesai Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Hesai Group Stock Up 5.0%

HSAI stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -725.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01. Hesai Group Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $24.18.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.16 million. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hesai Group Sponsored ADR will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hesai Group Profile

(Free Report)

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.