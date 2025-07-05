GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Boosts Holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in ARM were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in ARM by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of ARM by 13.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the first quarter worth $53,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARM by 24.5% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ARM by 8.3% in the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ARM from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ARM from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of ARM from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of ARM from $147.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $154.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.90. The company has a market cap of $163.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 4.19. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. ARM had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

