Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Purchases Shares of 12,127 Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 15,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,650. This trade represents a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total value of $643,242.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,442.95. This represents a 18.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,366. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock opened at $304.58 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $273.19 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $190.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.68.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.71.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

