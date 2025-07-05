Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Purchases New Holdings in UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Separately, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in UniCredit by 5,505.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 130,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 128,391 shares during the last quarter.

UniCredit Stock Performance

UniCredit stock opened at $67.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $68.45.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

