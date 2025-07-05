Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,361 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,939 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 36,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $98.29 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $784.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.14 and its 200 day moving average is $94.35.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,258,031.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 945,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,619,848.90. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $2,716,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,064,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,252,135. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,711 shares of company stock valued at $13,710,319. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

