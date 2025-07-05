Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Invests $2.94 Million in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on WFC shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Phillip Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of WFC stock opened at $83.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $271.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.