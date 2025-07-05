Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 277.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 62 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total transaction of $63,426.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,636. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 145 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,540. This trade represents a 4.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price (up from $900.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,048.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,060.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,128.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,068.23.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $1,046.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,003.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $963.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

