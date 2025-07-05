Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Decreases Position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. decreased its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,106 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,142 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $299,603.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 136,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,895,776.40. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.48, for a total transaction of $613,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,862,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,282,283.36. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,534 shares of company stock worth $7,609,842. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Erste Group Bank lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.08.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $271.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.28 and a 200 day moving average of $291.78. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

