Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Buys New Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Argyle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 52,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 35,616 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $125.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.96 and its 200 day moving average is $105.32. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $150.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $757,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,942.92. This represents a 24.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 2,900 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. This represents a 10.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,113,977 shares of company stock worth $1,471,321,229. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

