GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Sells $878,207.58 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 9,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $878,207.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,243.60. The trade was a 66.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 29th, Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $243,595.86.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Katherine Stueland sold 46,594 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $4,175,754.28.

NASDAQ:WGS opened at $91.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -64.97 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $117.75.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $87.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. On average, analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on GeneDx from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on GeneDx from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GeneDx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC increased its position in GeneDx by 0.4% in the first quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 83,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in GeneDx by 877.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GeneDx by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 6.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

