Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.20 and last traded at $27.66. 31,691 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 603,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.44.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $355.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.71 million. Fox Factory had a negative net margin of 17.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fox Factory

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Fox Factory by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 113.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

