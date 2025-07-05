Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $724,048,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,867,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,531,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,475 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,622,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,906,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fortinet from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fortinet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.62.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 301,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,419,307.62. This trade represents a 0.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $16,815,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,678,361.90. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTNT opened at $105.27 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.68. The firm has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 148.79% and a net margin of 30.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

