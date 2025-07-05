First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,987,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 142,700.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $41.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $41.32. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $42.55.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

