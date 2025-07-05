Financial Review: Belden (NYSE:BDC) & Defense Technology Systems (OTCMKTS:DFTS)

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) and Defense Technology Systems (OTCMKTS:DFTS – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.8% of Belden shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Belden shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.0% of Defense Technology Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Belden and Defense Technology Systems”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Belden $2.46 billion 1.95 $198.43 million $5.18 23.51 Defense Technology Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Belden has higher revenue and earnings than Defense Technology Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Belden and Defense Technology Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Belden 0 0 5 0 3.00 Defense Technology Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00

Belden currently has a consensus target price of $128.20, suggesting a potential upside of 5.28%. Given Belden’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Belden is more favorable than Defense Technology Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Belden and Defense Technology Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Belden 8.35% 22.28% 8.23% Defense Technology Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Belden beats Defense Technology Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Belden

Belden Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation. It also provides power, cooling, and airflow management products for mission-critical data center operations; and end-to-end fiber and copper network systems. This segment serves commercial real estate, education, financial, stadiums and venues, military installations, and broadband and wireless service providers, as well as data centers, governments, healthcare, and hospitality sectors. The Industrial Automation Solutions segment offers network infrastructure and digitization solutions; secure networks for the digitization and automation of industries and infrastructure; and products and solutions covering various aspects of data handling, including acquisition, transmission, orchestration, and management for applications in discrete automation, process automation, energy, and mass transit. It sells its products to distributors, end-users, installers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company was formerly known as Belden CDT Inc. and changed its name to Belden Inc. in May 2007. Belden Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Defense Technology Systems

Defense Technology Systems Inc. offers data and security solutions in the United States. The company has two divisions, Data Division and Security Division. The company's Data Division assembles and distributes electronic wire, cable, and related products used primarily for data communication and distribution. It offers connectivity solutions, which include distributed sales of passive components, such as electronic connectors, electronic wire and cable, cabinets and racks, and patch panels; and active components, including hubs, bridges, routers, gateways, and modems. Its Security Division distributes and installs specialty products and equipment for the safety and security needs. Its products and services include bullet and blast resistant door and panels, glass laminate and glass-clad barriers, specialized data-center safety and security products, secure door systems, and video surveillance and recording equipment. The company sells its products and services to original equipment manufacturers and end users in various industries, such as manufacturing and finance in the northern and eastern United States. Its customer base includes various Fortune 500 companies and other financial institutions. The company was formerly known as DataWorld Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Defense Technology Systems Inc. in July 2004. Defense Technology Systems Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

