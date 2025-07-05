Financial Contrast: Oriental Land (OLCLY) vs. Its Competitors

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) is one of 35 public companies in the “HOTELS & MOTELS” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Oriental Land to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Oriental Land has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oriental Land’s peers have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average share price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Oriental Land and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oriental Land 0 1 0 0 2.00 Oriental Land Competitors 269 1598 1599 51 2.41

Institutional & Insider Ownership

As a group, “HOTELS & MOTELS” companies have a potential upside of 0.94%. Given Oriental Land’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oriental Land has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

71.1% of shares of all “HOTELS & MOTELS” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of shares of all “HOTELS & MOTELS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Oriental Land pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Oriental Land pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “HOTELS & MOTELS” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 30.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oriental Land and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oriental Land $4.46 billion $815.34 million 44.50 Oriental Land Competitors $3.30 billion $347.37 million 24.66

Oriental Land has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Oriental Land is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Oriental Land and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oriental Land 18.26% 12.90% 8.91% Oriental Land Competitors -12.17% -49.20% 1.64%

Summary

Oriental Land peers beat Oriental Land on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel. The Other Business segment operates and manages Ikspiari, a shopping complex that includes shops and restaurants, and a cinema complex; and Disney Resort Line, a monorail connecting four stations within Tokyo Disney Resort. It is also involved in the land development. Oriental Land Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Urayasu, Japan.

