Financial Comparison: Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY) vs. Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)

Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) and Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Vaalco Energy has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbour Energy has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.3% of Vaalco Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Vaalco Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Vaalco Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Harbour Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Vaalco Energy pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vaalco Energy and Harbour Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaalco Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Harbour Energy 0 1 1 1 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vaalco Energy and Harbour Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaalco Energy $478.99 million 0.84 $58.49 million $0.55 7.05 Harbour Energy $6.23 billion 0.61 -$108.00 million N/A N/A

Vaalco Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harbour Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Vaalco Energy and Harbour Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaalco Energy 11.97% 8.74% 4.68% Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vaalco Energy beats Harbour Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaalco Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns 100% interest in the Eastern Desert, which contains West Gharib, West Bakr and North West Gharib merged concessions covering as area of approximately 45,067 acres, as well as Western Desert, which contains the South Ghazalat concession covering as area of approximately 7,340 acres located in Egypt. In addition, the company production and working interests in Cardium light oil and Mannville liquids-rich gas assets covering as area of 47,400 gross acres located near the north of Calgary, Alberta; and an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

