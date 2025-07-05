Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Stake Boosted by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 50.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,276 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5,780.9% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 557,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,422,000 after buying an additional 547,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,904,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 517,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,845,000 after acquiring an additional 134,889 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 214,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after acquiring an additional 94,881 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 597,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,025,000 after acquiring an additional 89,224 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $64.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average of $65.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $60.35 and a 52 week high of $74.48.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

