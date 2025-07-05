Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE) Stock Position Lifted by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) by 74.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,113 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA FMDE opened at $34.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.69. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $35.44.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

