Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Shares Bought by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBCG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Up 5.4%

BATS FBCG opened at $48.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.30.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.