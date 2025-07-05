Fairway Financial LLC Acquires 1,999 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Fairway Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of Fairway Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fairway Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO opened at $65.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.80. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

