Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,609,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,561,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,072 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,470,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,557,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,550,000 after acquiring an additional 517,042 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,352,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,259,000 after acquiring an additional 333,529 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,482,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,818 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.2%

Eversource Energy stock opened at $64.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.40. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $166,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,988 shares in the company, valued at $703,232. The trade was a 19.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eversource Energy

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.