Eukles Asset Management Increases Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $1,451,340.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,953. The trade was a 51.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Dierker bought 7,950 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.66 per share, for a total transaction of $752,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 16,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,448.28. This represents a 94.55% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,586 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $98.41 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.99 and a 1 year high of $116.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.81. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial set a $110.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

