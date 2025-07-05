Eukles Asset Management Has $4.84 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Eukles Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,697 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 2.1% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,670,565,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 14,486.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,912,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $354,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,151 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 689.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,595,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $313,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,415 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,689,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TJX Companies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,300,919 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,486,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $125.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $140.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.71 and a 12 month high of $135.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.