Eukles Asset Management Has $3.98 Million Stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH)

Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Labcorp accounts for 1.7% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Labcorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Labcorp by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Labcorp by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LH. Barclays reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Labcorp from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Labcorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Labcorp from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.08.

Insider Transactions at Labcorp

In other Labcorp news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total value of $1,518,496.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 98,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,614,818.26. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.36, for a total value of $452,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,879.84. This represents a 45.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,834 shares of company stock worth $2,928,714. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Labcorp Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $261.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.96 and a 52 week high of $265.72. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.11. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. Labcorp’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Labcorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.29%.

About Labcorp

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

