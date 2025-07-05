Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Trading Down 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.01 and last traded at $16.97. 130,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 415,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ERO shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Desjardins began coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.18. Ero Copper had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Ero Copper by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $704,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ero Copper by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Ero Copper by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after buying an additional 441,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

