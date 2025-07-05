Ernest C. Garcia III Sells 4,561 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 4,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.57, for a total value of $1,553,339.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 694,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,409,730.63. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE:CVNA opened at $348.51 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $351.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $305.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 3.59.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 44.86% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CVNA. Piper Sandler set a $340.00 price objective on Carvana and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities set a $440.00 price target on shares of Carvana and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 4.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Carvana by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 3.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

