Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Equinix comprises approximately 1.2% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $16,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in Equinix by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 127.8% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock opened at $787.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $865.90 and its 200-day moving average is $875.18. The company has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $701.41 and a 12 month high of $994.03.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.01%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total value of $86,941.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $15,274,664.29. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total value of $111,467.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,723.40. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,176 shares of company stock worth $2,808,008 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Cfra Research downgraded Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Equinix from $986.00 to $904.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Equinix from $975.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Equinix from $1,069.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,045.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $960.55.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

