EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.37 and last traded at $59.32, with a volume of 169765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.02.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 8.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.27.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 217.18%.

In other EPR Properties news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $437,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 103,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,300.49. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $302,313,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3,816.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,874,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 30,401 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 11.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,257,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,166,000 after acquiring an additional 128,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 38.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,887,000 after acquiring an additional 331,513 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

