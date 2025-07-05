Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.22. The company has a market capitalization of $97.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enbridge

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.