Elliot Noss Sells 3,200 Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $65,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 452,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,240,883.12. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, May 9th, Elliot Noss sold 100 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $1,769.00.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Elliot Noss sold 700 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $11,473.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Elliot Noss sold 800 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $12,968.00.

On Thursday, April 24th, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $8,530.00.

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $8,185.00.

On Thursday, April 17th, Elliot Noss sold 1,000 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $16,180.00.

On Monday, April 14th, Elliot Noss sold 1,000 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $16,240.00.

On Friday, April 11th, Elliot Noss sold 1,000 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $15,560.00.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Elliot Noss sold 300 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $4,506.00.

On Monday, April 7th, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $7,720.00.

Shares of Tucows stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $226.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.83. Tucows Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $26.48.

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Free Report ) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The information services provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.61 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,539 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Tucows by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tucows during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Tucows during the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tucows during the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

