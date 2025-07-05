Elite Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in General Mills by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 238.3% during the 1st quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 25,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 865.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 192,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 172,618 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIS. Mizuho lowered their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.73.

General Mills Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of GIS opened at $53.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.43. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

