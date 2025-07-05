Elite Financial Inc. Invests $28,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $135.58 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 83.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Dbs Bank cut PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.