Elite Financial Inc. Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Elite Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Elite Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Elite Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,339,000 after buying an additional 3,292,948 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,649 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,813,000 after acquiring an additional 672,757 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,651,000 after acquiring an additional 452,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17,578.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 413,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,758,000 after buying an additional 411,161 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $135.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $135.96.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

