Elite Financial Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Elite Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Elite Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Elite Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $575.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $692.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $543.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $534.31. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $575.67.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.