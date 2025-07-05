Elite Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 225 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 22.6% in the first quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 16,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 216,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Argyle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $399.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $418.50.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Oppenheimer upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Baird R W raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

