Elite Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,175 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,448,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,129,000 after purchasing an additional 44,818 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.38.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.5%

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $80.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.58. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.10%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

