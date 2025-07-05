Element Wealth LLC Has $282,000 Stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Element Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 27,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $823,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Salesforce by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $5,249,000. Finally, Elwood Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $1,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total value of $1,762,784.29. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,141,957.90. This represents a 16.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.48, for a total value of $613,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,862,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,282,283.36. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,534 shares of company stock worth $7,609,842. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.9%

CRM opened at $271.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.28 and its 200 day moving average is $291.78. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Salesforce from $367.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Erste Group Bank lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.08.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

