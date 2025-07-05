Element Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Element Wealth LLC reduced its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. SMART Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $980,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 992.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,000 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Wedbush set a $140.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital set a $155.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $92,823,974.88. The trade was a 36.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 34,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $4,327,607.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,568.32. The trade was a 98.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,451,497 shares of company stock worth $186,110,685 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $134.27 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $148.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.76, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.47 and a 200-day moving average of $101.48.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.