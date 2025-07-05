Element Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,319,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,724,306,000 after buying an additional 7,157,113 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,659,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,293,822,000 after buying an additional 1,058,331 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,289,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,608,337,000 after buying an additional 749,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,789,254,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,915,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,707,000 after buying an additional 2,458,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $111.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.93. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $275,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 165,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,190,168.70. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $330,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 120,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,908.56. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $6,340,745. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

