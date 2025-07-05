East Star Resources (LON:EST) Shares Up 15.8% – Should You Buy?

East Star Resources Plc (LON:EST – Get Free Report) shares were up 15.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.39 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.39 ($0.02). Approximately 2,304,839 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,070,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

East Star Resources Stock Up 8.8%

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of -0.90.

East Star Resources (LON:EST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.42) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

About East Star Resources

