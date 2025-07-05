Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and traded as low as $0.92. Dyadic International shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 112,279 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33.
Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 233.69% and a negative net margin of 163.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dyadic International Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
About Dyadic International
Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.
