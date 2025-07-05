Dustin A. Moskovitz Acquires 225,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $3,055,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 51,711,191 shares in the company, valued at $702,237,973.78. This trade represents a 0.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN opened at $13.97 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 87.78%. The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Asana from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.97.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Asana during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Asana by 825.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Featured Stories

