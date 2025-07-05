Dustin A. Moskovitz Acquires 225,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $3,055,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 51,711,191 shares in the company, valued at $702,237,973.78. This trade represents a 0.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Asana Stock Performance
Shares of ASAN opened at $13.97 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 87.78%. The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Asana
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Asana during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Asana by 825.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
