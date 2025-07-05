Dundee Precious Metals (DPMLF) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “MINING – GOLD” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Dundee Precious Metals to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dundee Precious Metals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee Precious Metals 0 0 1 1 3.50 Dundee Precious Metals Competitors 382 2137 2566 118 2.47

As a group, “MINING – GOLD” companies have a potential upside of 9.83%. Given Dundee Precious Metals’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dundee Precious Metals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee Precious Metals $606.99 million $235.88 million 12.74 Dundee Precious Metals Competitors $2.68 billion $498.10 million -6.82

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Dundee Precious Metals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Dundee Precious Metals. Dundee Precious Metals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Dundee Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Dundee Precious Metals pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “MINING – GOLD” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 29.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Dundee Precious Metals has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dundee Precious Metals’ competitors have a beta of -1.01, indicating that their average share price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee Precious Metals 35.64% 20.64% 17.98% Dundee Precious Metals Competitors 15.65% 11.10% 7.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.4% of shares of all “MINING – GOLD” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of shares of all “MINING – GOLD” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dundee Precious Metals beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

