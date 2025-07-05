DT Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

DT Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,823 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.39% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 107,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $23.66.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

