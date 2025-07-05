DT Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

DT Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,377,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,721 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,441,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,190,000 after purchasing an additional 753,783 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,292.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,254,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093,895 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,423,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,893,000 after purchasing an additional 66,734 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,686,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,173,000 after purchasing an additional 138,344 shares during the period.

VXUS stock opened at $69.75 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $69.56. The company has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.4851 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

