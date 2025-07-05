DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

DT Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 296 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $125.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.71 and a 52-week high of $135.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

