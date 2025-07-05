DT Investment Partners LLC Has $3.19 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

DT Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after acquiring an additional 34,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $175.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.65. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $117.55 and a one year high of $175.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

