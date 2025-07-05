DT Investment Partners LLC Has $13.59 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

DT Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.3% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $1,018,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $815,000. Tandem Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $4,623,000. Gemsstock Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 293,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,046,000 after buying an additional 213,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 146,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,071,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $555.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $519.53 and a 200-day moving average of $504.75. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $557.20.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.