DT Investment Partners LLC Buys 2,441 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.9% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,631,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $223.08 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

