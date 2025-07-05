DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE) is Seascape Capital Management’s 5th Largest Position

Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF comprises 2.7% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF were worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. First Financial Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DCRE opened at $51.75 on Friday. DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $51.08 and a 52-week high of $53.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.66.

The DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (DCRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade commercial real estate debt securities of any maturity. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation.

